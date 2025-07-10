NFL: Ranking The Top 10 Defenses

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) celebrates his interception for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

These are the top 10 defenses heading into the NFL season:

10. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (90) warms up during the team’s first day of minicamp on June 10, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

The Packer defense is just a solid defense all around. They aren’t dominant in any one area but they don’t have any major weaknesses either. They get a solid pass rush from edge rusher Rashaan Gary, and I think DT Kenny Clark has enough in the tank to be effective. The defense can take a step forward if edge rusher Lukas Van Ness improves in his third year.

9. Minnesota Vikings

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; The Minnesota Vikings logo in the end zone at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Vikings defense was dominant at times but fizzled at the end of last season. Their defensive line got punished against the good teams like the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. To combat this, they added Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen to beef up against the run and to get after the quarterback.

8. Los Angeles Rams

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

I have the Rams making a huge jump defensively this season. They were dominant at times in 2024 and they will only get better. DE Jared Verse was a huge dominating force and expect much of the same if not more in 2025. They would get a higher rating but their secondary can be leaky at times.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs defense starts and ends with DT Chris Jones. He is such a dominant force against the run and at pressuring the quarterback. His presence up the middle makes everyone around him that much better. It also helps to have a mastermind in Defensive Coordinator in Steve Spagnuolo.

6. Buffalo Bills

Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; A general overall view of the Buffalo Bills logo at midfield of a snow-covered Highmark Stadium during a 2024 AFC wild card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

They added DE Joey Bosa from the Los Angeles Chargers, which will bolster their ability to get after the quarterback. Not only did they add Bosa, but they spent the majority of their 2025 draft capital on defense. CB Maxwell Hairston and DT T.J. Sanders should make immediate impacts.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers defense when healthy, mainly edge rusher T.J. Watt makes my top 10. Watt makes so many plays and forces opposing quarterbacks into timely mistakes. They can be a little leaky vs. the pass but I expect CB Joey Porter Jr. to take a big step forward in his third season.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (DB50) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ravens have had a solid defense for what seems like years. They are nearly impossible to run against and have more than adequate ability to rush the passer. Their weakness last season was stopping the pass. They did draft safety Malaki Starks from Georgia and added corner Chidobe Awuze so I do expect their pass defense to improve.

3. Houston Texans

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) runs onto the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans defense often kept their team in games last season despite the offense being ineffective. They have no major weaknesses and can get after the passer with edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Their linebacking crew is solid all around and the secondary should get a boost after signing CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) and safety Reed Blankenship (32) tackle Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

We all saw how good the Eagles defense was when they suffocated a Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs offense in Super Bowl LIX. I know they did lose pass rusher Josh Sweat in free agency but this is a team with outstanding depth up front.

1. Denver Broncos

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (DB04) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

The Broncos were a top-10 defense a season ago. They have a front 7 that is solid against the run and led the league in sacks. The secondary is led by CB Patrick Surtain II who is the best in the game. They drafted CB Jahdae Barron out of Texas with their first-round pick, who should be just fine at the NFL level.