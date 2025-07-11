NFL: The 10 Teams That Can Win The Super Bowl

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

These are the 10 teams I think have the best chance at winning the 2025/2026 Super Bowl, but I also added one team that is on the bubble:

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The defending champs lost some key players, but their core on offense is mostly intact, and they still have a great defensive front. Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts could combine for 30+ rushing TDs easily.

2. Buffalo Bills

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Josh Allen might be the most complete QB in the NFL right now. The Bills upgraded their defense in the first round of the draft, selecting CB Maxwell Hairston.

3. Detroit Lions

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Will this be their year? They have been great the past 2 seasons, but their defense keeps letting them down in big games.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As long as Patrick Mahomes is their QB, this team has a great chance to get to a Super Bowl, and once they’re there, they can certainly win it. They upgraded their offensive line in round one of the draft, too.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson has been incredible during the season, but can he make a deep playoff run? You have to think that at some point, he will.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This is a team that just missed the playoffs last season. They are also the team that no one wanted to face if they did make the playoffs. Burrow, Chase, and Higgins is as good as it gets on offense, and they could be poised to make another run.

7. Washington Commanders

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Any team with Jayden Daniels as their QB has a chance to win. Knowing this, they added offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round of the draft and made trades to upgrade the O-Line as well.

8. Los Angeles Rams

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Rams came on strong toward the end of last season and have upgraded their offense. They have a young defense that could take another step forward as well.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Despite injuries to key players last year, they still made the playoffs, and during the season, they beat some of the best teams in the NFC. They are running it back with the same crew this season.

10. Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans addressed their biggest issues from a year ago and are set to look a lot more like they did in C.J. Stroud’s rookie season. They are by far the best team in their division, so they are almost a lock for the postseason.

On The Bubble: Los Angeles Chargers

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

They made big improvements last season and even more this offseason, thanks to signing Najee, drafting RB Hampton, and drafting other pass-catching options to give Justin Herbert more weapons. Their running game could be a major improvement.