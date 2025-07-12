MLB: The Top 10 Teams
1. Detroit Tigers
Great rotation and getting production from young hitters. They have been, without a doubt, the best team in the American League since the season began.
2. Houston Astros
They have taken over the AL West.
3. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers are once again a top team in the league. They have dealt with a lot of pitching injuries, but have managed to figure it out.
4. Philadelphia Phillies
They have a terrific lineup, great starting pitching, and plenty of arms in the pen.
5. New York Mets
Their starting pitching has been one of the best in baseball until recently, and their lineup is great.
6. Chicago Cubs
The offense is amazing, the starting pitching has been solid, and the bullpen has settled in.
7. New York Yankees
Their pitching has let them down over the past couple of weeks, but they still remain a contender.
8. Toronto Blue Jays
They have been playing great baseball lately and have taken over top spot in the AL East.
9. Milwaukee Brewers
They are getting amazing starting pitching and production up and down their lineup.
10. Boston Red Sox
They have finished the first half as one of the hottest teams in the league.