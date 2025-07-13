MLB: American League Power Rankings
These are the American League power rankings in MLB:
1. Detroit Tigers
Great rotation and getting production from young hitters. They have been, without a doubt, the best team in the American League since the season began.
2. Houston Astros
They have taken over the AL West, even though they are still without their star hitter in Yordan Alvarez.
3. Toronto Blue Jays
They have been playing great baseball lately and have taken over top spot in the AL East.
4. New York Yankees
Their pitching has let them down over the past couple of weeks, but they still remain a contender.
5. Boston Red Sox
Lack of pitching depth might be a problem, but they are dangerous offensively and they have been on fire over the last 10 days.
6. Tampa Bay Rays
They have slowed down a little since their hot month, but are still a playoff team for now.
7. Seattle Mariners
Their starting pitching is solid and getting healthy, and their lineup is much better than last year.
8. Texas Rangers
Pitching, especially the starting pitching, has been excellent. The lineup is letting them down.
9. Los Angeles Angels
The Angels bats have been great lately.
10. Minnesota Twins
The Twins are one of the most inconsistent teams in the league.
11. Kansas City Royals
Their pitching is good, but the offense is letting them down.
12. Baltimore Orioles
Although still in last place, they have been playing better lately and could go on a run.
13. Cleveland Guardians
They are playing inconsistent baseball and now sit in 4th place in their division.