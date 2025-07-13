MLB: American League Power Rankings

Jul 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21) talks with starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) on the mound during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

These are the American League power rankings in MLB:

1. Detroit Tigers

May 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Tigers first base Spencer Torkelson (20) RBI doubles in the tenth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Great rotation and getting production from young hitters. They have been, without a doubt, the best team in the American League since the season began.

2. Houston Astros

May 18, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

They have taken over the AL West, even though they are still without their star hitter in Yordan Alvarez.

3. Toronto Blue Jays

Jun 9, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

They have been playing great baseball lately and have taken over top spot in the AL East.

4. New York Yankees

Mar 29, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits an RBI single in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Their pitching has let them down over the past couple of weeks, but they still remain a contender.

5. Boston Red Sox

Jul 6, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Lack of pitching depth might be a problem, but they are dangerous offensively and they have been on fire over the last 10 days.

6. Tampa Bay Rays

Mar 29, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third base Junior Caminero (13) singles to right field against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

They have slowed down a little since their hot month, but are still a playoff team for now.

7. Seattle Mariners

Apr 12, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Their starting pitching is solid and getting healthy, and their lineup is much better than last year.

8. Texas Rangers

Jul 1, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pitching, especially the starting pitching, has been excellent. The lineup is letting them down.

9. Los Angeles Angels

May 4, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits an RBI double against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Angels bats have been great lately.

10. Minnesota Twins

Jul 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts following his single against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Twins are one of the most inconsistent teams in the league.

11. Kansas City Royals

Apr 11, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Their pitching is good, but the offense is letting them down.

12. Baltimore Orioles

Apr 11, 20024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holiday (7) bats against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Although still in last place, they have been playing better lately and could go on a run.

13. Cleveland Guardians

Apr 5, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) grounds out in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

They are playing inconsistent baseball and now sit in 4th place in their division.

14. Athletics

Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom (21) singles during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

