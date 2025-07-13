MLB: National League Power Rankings

Jul 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) bats against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Dodgers are once again a top team in the league. They have dealt with a lot of pitching injuries, but have managed to figure it out.

2. Philadelphia Phillies

Apr 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

They have a terrific lineup, great starting pitching, and plenty of arms in the pen.

3. New York Mets

Jun 1, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts to hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Their starting pitching has been one of the best in baseball until recently, and their lineup is great.

4. Chicago Cubs

Jul 10, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

The offense is amazing, the starting pitching has been solid, and the bullpen has settled in.

5. Milwaukee Brewers

Apr 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second base Brice Turang (2) hits a two RBI double in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

They are getting amazing starting pitching and production up and down their lineup.

6. San Diego Padres

Apr 8, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Diego Padres third base Manny Machado (13) hits a home run against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Have been playing solid baseball all year, just play in a tough division.

7. San Francisco Giants

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) pitches the ball against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

They are playing much better than anyone expected. The pitching is dominant, and adding Rafael Devers via trade bolsters their lineup.

8. St. Louis Cardinals

May 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) doubles in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Their strong month of May has kept them afloat.

9. Cincinnati Reds

May 18, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

They have good SP and a fun young lineup.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks

Jun 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Great lineup, but limited by pitching issues.

11. Miami Marlins

May 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Kyle Stowers (28) rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

They have been playing good baseball over the past couple of weeks.

12. Atlanta Braves

May 6, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) pitches the ball against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Braves are still playing well below expectations.

13. Washington Nationals

Mar 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

14. Pittsburgh Pirates

Jul 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) smiles as he walks off the field during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

15. Colorado Rockies