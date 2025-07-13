MLB: National League Power Rankings
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers are once again a top team in the league. They have dealt with a lot of pitching injuries, but have managed to figure it out.
2. Philadelphia Phillies
They have a terrific lineup, great starting pitching, and plenty of arms in the pen.
3. New York Mets
Their starting pitching has been one of the best in baseball until recently, and their lineup is great.
4. Chicago Cubs
The offense is amazing, the starting pitching has been solid, and the bullpen has settled in.
5. Milwaukee Brewers
They are getting amazing starting pitching and production up and down their lineup.
6. San Diego Padres
Have been playing solid baseball all year, just play in a tough division.
7. San Francisco Giants
They are playing much better than anyone expected. The pitching is dominant, and adding Rafael Devers via trade bolsters their lineup.
8. St. Louis Cardinals
Their strong month of May has kept them afloat.
9. Cincinnati Reds
They have good SP and a fun young lineup.
10. Arizona Diamondbacks
Great lineup, but limited by pitching issues.
11. Miami Marlins
They have been playing good baseball over the past couple of weeks.
12. Atlanta Braves
The Braves are still playing well below expectations.