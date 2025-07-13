NFL: Top 10 WR Right Now
These are the top 10 WRs in the NFL right now:
1. Ja’Marr Chase
He is number one or two on all the lists, but the fact that he has an elite QB makes him even better.
2. Justin Jefferson
This is the one guy who may be as good or better than Chase, but with an inexperienced QB, it is hard to put him number one.
3. CeeDee Lamb
He is a receptions monster with big play ability and is elite after the catch.
4. Puka Nacua
He is the clear number one in LA now that Kupp is gone, but truthfully, he has been the number one since his debut.
5. Malik Nabers
Better QB play could move Nabers into the top 3, still he is one of the best.
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown
7. Brian Thomas Jr.
He had an incredible rookie season and should take another step forward.
8. Drake London
London is a great player who had a career year a year ago and should build off of it with Michael Penix Jr. under center.
9. Nico Collins
He and Stroud have a great rapport, and when healthy, Collins is definitely a top 10 receiver.
10. Mike Evans
Some could make an argument for other players at the 10 spot, but the consistency that Evans has had in his career is HOF worthy.