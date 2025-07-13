NFL: Top 10 WR Right Now

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

These are the top 10 WRs in the NFL right now:

1. Ja’Marr Chase

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) reacts following his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

He is number one or two on all the lists, but the fact that he has an elite QB makes him even better.

2. Justin Jefferson

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is the one guy who may be as good or better than Chase, but with an inexperienced QB, it is hard to put him number one.

3. CeeDee Lamb

Dec 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

He is a receptions monster with big play ability and is elite after the catch.

4. Puka Nacua

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He is the clear number one in LA now that Kupp is gone, but truthfully, he has been the number one since his debut.

5. Malik Nabers

Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Better QB play could move Nabers into the top 3, still he is one of the best.

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass late in the fourth quarter during the NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

7. Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.

He had an incredible rookie season and should take another step forward.

8. Drake London

Jun 11, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) warms up during Minicamp at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

London is a great player who had a career year a year ago and should build off of it with Michael Penix Jr. under center.

9. Nico Collins

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

He and Stroud have a great rapport, and when healthy, Collins is definitely a top 10 receiver.

10. Mike Evans

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a first down during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Some could make an argument for other players at the 10 spot, but the consistency that Evans has had in his career is HOF worthy.