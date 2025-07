NFL: The Top 12 QB Right Now

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to launch the ball during first-half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.

These are the top 12 QBs in the NFL right now, in my opinion. Who do you think are the top 12 QBs right now? Let me know in the comments:

1. Josh Allen

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

2. Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson directs his teammates before the snap.

3. Patrick Mahomes

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after losing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

4. Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws pass at Bengals Mini Camp inside Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

5. Jayden Daniels

Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball as Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) looks on during drills on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

6. Jalen Hurts

Jun 10, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) addresses media during a press conference at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

7. Baker Mayfield

Jun 11, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) works out at One Buc Place. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

8. Matthew Stafford

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

9. Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to center Frank Ragnow (77) before a snap against Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

10. Justin Herbert

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

11. C.J. Stroud

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud speaks at a press conference after an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

12. Brock Purdy