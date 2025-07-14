Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) to speak to fans, in english, during the World Series Championship Celebration at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

These are the MLB World Series power rankings at the 2025 All-Star break:

1. Detroit Tigers

Jul 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) hits a triple against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Great rotation and getting production from young hitters. They have been, without a doubt, the best team in the American League since the season began.

2. Houston Astros

Jul 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21) talks with starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) on the mound during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

They have taken over the AL West.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) bats during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Dodgers are once again a top team in the league. They have dealt with a lot of pitching injuries, but have managed to figure it out.

4. Philadelphia Phillies

May 13, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Christopher Sanchez (61) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

They have a terrific lineup, great starting pitching, and plenty of arms in the pen.

5. New York Mets

Apr 21, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Their starting pitching has been one of the best in baseball until recently, and their lineup is great.

6. Chicago Cubs

Jul 10, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

The offense is amazing, the starting pitching has been solid, and the bullpen has settled in.

7. New York Yankees

Mar 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Their pitching has let them down over the past couple of weeks, but they still remain a contender.

8. Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 28: George Springer #4 of Toronto Blue Jays hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the third inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 28, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

They have been playing great baseball lately and have taken over top spot in the AL East.

9. Milwaukee Brewers

Apr 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second base Brice Turang (2) hits a two RBI double in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

They are getting amazing starting pitching and production up and down their lineup.

10. Boston Red Sox

Jul 6, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

They have finished the first half as one of the hottest teams in the league.