MLB: Ranking The Top 10 SP Right Now

Jul 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) smiles as he walks off the field during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

These are the top 10 SP in MLB right now, ranked from 1-10:

1. Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Jul 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Skubal has a 2.23 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 153 strikeouts in 121 innings.

2. Zach Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Jul 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Wheeler has a 2.36 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 154 strikeouts in 122 innings.

3. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jul 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Skenes has a 2.01 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts in 121 innings.

4. Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox

Jul 6, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Crochet has a 2.23 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 160 strikeouts in 129.1 innings.

5. Hunter Brown, Houston Astros

Jul 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) delivers a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Brown has a 2.43 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 137 strikeouts in 115 innings.

6. Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers

Jul 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

deGrom has a 2.32 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts in 112.1 innings.

7. Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Jul 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) pitches to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Ryan has a 2.72 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 121 strikeouts in 109.1 innings.

8. Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

Jul 11, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Webb has a 2.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 139 strikeouts in 125.2 innings.

9. Max Fried, New York Yankees

Jul 12, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Fried has a 2.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts in 122 innings.

10. Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees

Jul 5, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rodon has a 3.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 135 strikeouts in 119.2 innings.