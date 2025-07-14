MLB: Playoff Picture Breakdown

Apr 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) runs to first base on a single during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This is how the AL and NL playoffs would be if the season ended today:

American League 1: Detroit Tigers (Central Division)

Jul 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

American League 2: Houston Astros (West Division)

Jul 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) delivers a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

American League 3: Toronto Blue Jays (East Division)

Jul 13, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks in the dugout before a game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

AL Wild Card 1: New York Yankees

Jul 12, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

AL Wild Card 2: Boston Red Sox

May 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) slides into second base during the third inning against the New York Mets at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

AL Wild Card 3: Seattle Mariners

Jul 12, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a sacrifice fly in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

National League 1: Los Angeles Dodgers (West Division)

Jul 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

National League 2: Chicago Cubs (Central Division)

Jul 12, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a single against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

National League 3: Philadelphia Phillies (East Division)

Jul 11, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) hits a single during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

NL Wild Card 1: Milwaukee Brewers

Jul 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) is greeted in the dugout after pitching six plus innings against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

NL Wild Card 2: New York Mets

Jul 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) runs up the first baseline after a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

NL Wild Card 3: San Diego Padres