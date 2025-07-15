NFL: Predicting The 2025/2026 Playoff Teams

\nTommy Gilligan-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nThese are my predictions for which teams will make the playoffs in the NFL this season:\n\n\n\nNFC North Champions: Detroit Lions\n\n\n\nDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to center Frank Ragnow (77) before a snap against Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024.\n\n\n\nNFC West Champions: Los Angeles Rams\n\n\n\nAlex Gallardo-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nNFC East Champions: Philadelphia Eagles\n\n\n\nFeb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) celebrates his interception for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nNFC South Champions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers\n\n\n\nJan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a first down during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nNFC Wild Card Team 1: Washington Commanders\n\n\n\nAmber Searls-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nNFC Wild Card Team 2: Green Bay Packers\n\n\n\nJeff Hanisch-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nNFC Wild Card Team 3: Minnesota Vikings\n\n\n\nJan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nOn The Bubble: Chicago Bears\n\n\n\nBrad Rempel-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nOn The Bubble: San Francisco 49ers\n\n\n\nJun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nOn The Bubble: Atlanta Falcons\n\n\n\nJun 11, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) warms up during Minicamp at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nAFC North Champions: Baltimore Ravens\n\n\n\nBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to launch the ball during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.\n\n\n\nAFC West Champions: Kansas City Chiefs\n\n\n\nFeb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after losing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nAFC East Champions: Buffalo Bills\n\n\n\nGregory Fisher-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nAFC South Champions: Houston Texans\n\n\n\nDec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) runs onto the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nAFC Wild Card Team 1: Cincinnati Bengals\n\n\n\nKatie Stratman-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nAFC Wild Card Team 2: Los Angeles Chargers\n\n\n\nTroy Taormina-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nAFC Wild Card Team 3: Denver Broncos\n\n\n\nRon Chenoy-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nOn The Bubble: Indianapolis Colts\n\n\n\nEric Canha-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nOn The Bubble: Pittsburgh Steelers\n\n\n\nDec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images\n\n\n\nOn The Bubble: Las Vegas Raiders\n\n\n\nNathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images\n