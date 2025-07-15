NFL: Predicting The 2025/2026 Playoff Teams

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

These are my predictions for which teams will make the playoffs in the NFL this season:

NFC North Champions: Detroit Lions

NFC West Champions: Los Angeles Rams

NFC East Champions: Philadelphia Eagles

NFC South Champions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Wild Card Team 1: Washington Commanders

NFC Wild Card Team 2: Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Team 3: Minnesota Vikings

On The Bubble: Chicago Bears

On The Bubble: San Francisco 49ers

On The Bubble: Atlanta Falcons

AFC North Champions: Baltimore Ravens

AFC West Champions: Kansas City Chiefs

AFC East Champions: Buffalo Bills

AFC South Champions: Houston Texans

AFC Wild Card Team 1: Cincinnati Bengals

AFC Wild Card Team 2: Los Angeles Chargers

AFC Wild Card Team 3: Denver Broncos

On The Bubble: Indianapolis Colts

On The Bubble: Pittsburgh Steelers

On The Bubble: Las Vegas Raiders